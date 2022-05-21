Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). As a group, analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Thomas Williams bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

