Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

