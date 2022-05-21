KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $79.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 128.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

