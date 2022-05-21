KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.22

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $12.31. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 74,283 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 253,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

