KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.22

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $12.31. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 74,283 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
