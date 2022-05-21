KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of KLA worth $1,079,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.48. 1,996,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.