KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $38,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.48. 1,996,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.70. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

