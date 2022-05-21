Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,338. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

