Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($98.96) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

