KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 139.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

