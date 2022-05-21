Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $39.20 on Friday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 7.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 23.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24,425.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

