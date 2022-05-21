Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59), RTT News reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.45-6.85 EPS.

Kohl’s stock traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 11,390,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

