Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.75.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €182.00 ($189.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($201.04) to €189.00 ($196.88) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 251,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,261. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

