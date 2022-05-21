Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Philips has evolved as a pure play healthcare provider, with the divestiture of the Domestic Appliances business. The company benefits from strong demand for Image-Guided Therapy, Diagnostic Imaging, Ultrasound and Hospital Patient Monitoring system. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Expanding Personal Health product portfolio is also a key catalyst. However Philips reported disappointing first-quarter 2022 results. Comparable sales decreased year over year due to global supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals, and consequences of the Respironics field action. Further a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern for the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of PHG opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,009,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after buying an additional 257,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 206,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1,659.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 118,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 362.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 152,879 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

