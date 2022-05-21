LABS Group Price Hits $0.0014 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. LABS Group has a market cap of $3.07 million and $348,690.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,160% against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.19 or 0.07734658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00507506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033009 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,897.25 or 1.77756533 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008899 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

