Lanceria Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $161,650.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 323.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.83 or 0.12501062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 326.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00501317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,763.84 or 1.86194845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.