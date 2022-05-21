Landbox (LAND) Market Cap Hits $69,548.97

Landbox (LAND) traded up 51.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. Landbox has a market capitalization of $69,548.97 and $4.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 850.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.16 or 0.10605156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 255.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00504757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,554.59 or 1.84893200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033792 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

