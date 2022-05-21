Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.00.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$37.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.37. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.111354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

