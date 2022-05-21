Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Up 0.5%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. 11,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 29,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

