Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.75. 2,293,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $253.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.