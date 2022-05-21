Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,296 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,072,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,500. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

