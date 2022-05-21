Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,237,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,997. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

