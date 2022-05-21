Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.68. 3,195,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,288. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

