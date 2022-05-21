Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,552,336 shares of company stock valued at $226,913,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,870,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,040,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

