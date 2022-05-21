Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,377 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Biogen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.65. The company had a trading volume of 972,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

