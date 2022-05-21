Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,617 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on C. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,293,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,606,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.