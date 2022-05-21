Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded down $51.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,783,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,333. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.10. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.93.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

