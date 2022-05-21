Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 809.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,981. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

