Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,665,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,447,000 after buying an additional 102,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,439. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.