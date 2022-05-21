Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after buying an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,751,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.94. The company had a trading volume of 450,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,202. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.76 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.