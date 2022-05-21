Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,085 shares of company stock worth $2,066,583 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.03. 3,134,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.85.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

