Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,051 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Repligen stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 247,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

