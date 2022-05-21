Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock remained flat at $$51.09 during trading on Friday. 16,223,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,029,160. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

