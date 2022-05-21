Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,554,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.