Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

DAL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. 10,580,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,309,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

