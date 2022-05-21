Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 189,371 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,371 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 2.39% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFBL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

