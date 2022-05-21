Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.35 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of St. Joe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in St. Joe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

JOE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 171,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,745. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.10. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.15 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,578.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,600 shares of company stock worth $17,904,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About St. Joe (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.