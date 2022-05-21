Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 6.03% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 405,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEXX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,971. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Lexaria Bioscience ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 2,555.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

