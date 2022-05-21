Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

