Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 1.7% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

FREL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. 492,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.