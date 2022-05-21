Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 2,552 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,752,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,997,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,471,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,547. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

