Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 445 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.10. 4,691,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,228. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

