Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 5,368 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,151,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,351,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE GXO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.74. 921,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.