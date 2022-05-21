Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $100,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

IBM traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,873,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,661. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.57. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

