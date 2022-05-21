Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $36,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,997. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.