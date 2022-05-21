Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.