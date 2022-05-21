Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 1,293 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.08. 2,913,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,981. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

