Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 225 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

DOV traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $130.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,353. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

