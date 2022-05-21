Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $30,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Unilever by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

