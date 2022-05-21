Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 966,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,589. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $85.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

