Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 83,901 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 193.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 138,660 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 7,314,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

